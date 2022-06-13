Passerby wounded during Melville shoot-out between robbers and security

A passenger in a vehicle passing through crossfire between robbers and a reaction security officer was shot and injured in Melville, Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Ra’ess Shamar of Alert Security and Armed Response Services (Asars), at the crime scene, told TimesLIVE about eight gunmen entered May’s Pharmacy and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash.

“As they were driving off in a white Toyota Quantum taxi, they saw a reaction officer from another company and a shoot-out ensued,” he said.

According to Shamar, a passenger in a vehicle was shot and injured during the crossfire.

“The passenger has been transported to hospital,” he said.