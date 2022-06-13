Patrice Motsepe plans to boost clean power generation sevenfold

African Rainbow Energy and Power (AREP), backed by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, is looking to boost renewable power generation sevenfold to become one of the biggest clean electricity providers on the continent.

The Johannesburg-based company ultimately has a target of adding as much as 5,000 megawatts (MW) of assets. It has already invested in more than 700MW, and is looking with partners at an additional 2,000MW by the end of the second quarter next year.

A rule change that allows generators to set up projects of as much as 100MW without seeking a licence has provided a huge boost for AREP.

“We’ve always thought we should build up scale” and create a significant energy company, said AREP CEO Brian Dames.

That has meant involvement in projects realised through government auctions to buy power and generation for commercial use. The company also plans to have capability as an operator.

Dames, an ex-CEO of state-owned utility Eskom Holdings, joined Motsepe in 2014 to become the first head of the energy company with a focus on renewables. Renewable auctions were delayed for years as a plan to build nuclear capability was favoured during the presidency of Jacob Zuma.