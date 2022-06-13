Patrice Motsepe plans to boost clean power generation sevenfold
African Rainbow Energy and Power (AREP), backed by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, is looking to boost renewable power generation sevenfold to become one of the biggest clean electricity providers on the continent.
The Johannesburg-based company ultimately has a target of adding as much as 5,000 megawatts (MW) of assets. It has already invested in more than 700MW, and is looking with partners at an additional 2,000MW by the end of the second quarter next year.
A rule change that allows generators to set up projects of as much as 100MW without seeking a licence has provided a huge boost for AREP.
“We’ve always thought we should build up scale” and create a significant energy company, said AREP CEO Brian Dames.
That has meant involvement in projects realised through government auctions to buy power and generation for commercial use. The company also plans to have capability as an operator.
Dames, an ex-CEO of state-owned utility Eskom Holdings, joined Motsepe in 2014 to become the first head of the energy company with a focus on renewables. Renewable auctions were delayed for years as a plan to build nuclear capability was favoured during the presidency of Jacob Zuma.
Mostly solar
“There was a lot of time to explore,” Dames said.
AREP holds mostly solar assets along with a third generated by wind and a small portion of biomass. The company has interest in the secondary market set to open up and could potentially include energy trading, he said.
Last year it formed a joint venture with Absa Group Ltd that together made up R6.5bn of renewable assets, forming a fund known as African Rainbow Energy.
Large renewable portfolios in Africa have been drawing major interest. Lekela Power, with 1,300MW of green energy capacity, has been valued at about $1.8bn (about R28.9bn), a person familiar with the sale of a 60% stake in the company said earlier this month.
Licence exemption
SA last month registered the biggest projects, two solar stations at 100MW each, to cut red tape and help increase the pace of private generation by not requiring a licence. The projects are being developed in North West by Sola Group, which is 40% owned by AREP.
Lifting the cap on the licence exemption has dramatically changed the landscape for private generation, Dames said. Grid access remains one of the biggest challenges to add more renewable energy.
AREP’s holding company, Motsepe’s Ubuntu-Botho Energy Holdings Proprietary Ltd, is a partner in Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an initiative started by Bill Gates focused on reaching net-zero emissions globally.
After reaching a target of 5,000MW of capacity, AREP would start a strategy on how to expand the business around energy trading, the power grid, storage solutions and other opportunities on the continent, Dames said.
