×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | When sharing is deadly: the murder of Abongile Mafalala

13 June 2022 - 09:17 By Nicole Engelbrecht
About 50 women from Du Noon protested outside the Wynberg magistrate's court in Cape Town on June 6 2022, demanding no bail for suspects in the Abongile Mafalala murder case. Mafalala was stoned, beaten and set alight by a mob that wrongly believed he had abducted a child in Parkwood.
About 50 women from Du Noon protested outside the Wynberg magistrate's court in Cape Town on June 6 2022, demanding no bail for suspects in the Abongile Mafalala murder case. Mafalala was stoned, beaten and set alight by a mob that wrongly believed he had abducted a child in Parkwood.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

On May 31, 30-year-old e-hailing driver, Abongile Mafalala accepted a ride request in Parkwood, near Grassy Park in the Western Cape. When he left his home at 6am that morning, it would be the last time his family ever saw him alive.

Listen to the story here: 

As Abongile entered Parkwood, he found himself at the centre of a social media and real-world storm which had been brewing in the neighbourhood for a few days. Residents had been receiving reports of multiple attempted abductions of children in the area, and suddenly Abongile found himself the subject of these allegations, unsubstantiated rumours and a deadly mob mentality.

In this week’s spotlight minisode, True Crime South Africa looks at this horrific case and how it might have been prevented.

We also discuss the sentencing of Ruan van Heerden, who murdered his mother and attempted to murder his father in 2020.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Killing Johannes Doe: The crimes of Plank and Swart

In the early hours of February 1 1989 passersby on a road near Germiston saw a car engulfed in flames, and a man nearby kneeling with his hands ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Deadly legal rulings and the cases they created

In this week’s Spotlight Minisode, 'True Crime SA' focuses on two cases, the ill-fated rulings that facilitated them and the crimes for which the ...
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Sadistic Sundays: The serial crimes of Jaco Steyn

Serial rapist Jaco Steyn preyed on young girls in Gauteng. He committed most of his heinous crimes on a Sunday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  3. Fed-up Cyril may pack his bags, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News
  5. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech