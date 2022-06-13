×

South Africa

Pre-trial proceedings for Zandile Gumede court case to get under way

13 June 2022 - 10:20
Former mayor of eThekwini, now the regional chairperson of the ANC, Zandile Gumede. File image
Former mayor of eThekwini, now the regional chairperson of the ANC, Zandile Gumede. File image
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The ANC regional chair in eThekwini, Zandile Gumede, and her co-accused are set to appear in the Durban high court on Monday.

The former mayor and her 17 co-accused are facing a barrage of corruption and fraud charges in the R320m Durban Solid Waste case.

According to the office of the chief justice, Monday marks the pre-trial proceedings, as part of preparations for the trial set down from July 18 to August 31.

A large media contingent gathered outside the court in anticipation of Gumede's arrival. However, none of Gumede's supporters were in sight.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

