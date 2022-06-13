R10 coin and R500 note? Reserve Bank is not planning new money

The SA Reserve Bank (SARB) has dismissed reports it is planning to issue a R10 coin and a R500 note.

The bank cautioned South Africans about a social media post claiming it will introduce a new banknote and coin.

“We introduce to you the first sample of our possible new R500 note,” read the viral post.

The Reserve Bank moved to dismiss the reports.

“Please note this is a fake account and has been reported to Twitter. The SA Reserve Bank is not planning to issue a R10 coin nor a R500 note,” it said.