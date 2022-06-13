Reclassify Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital: SAHRC

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants the troubled Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg, which is a regional hospital, reclassified as a tertiary hospital.

The commission's Gauteng head Buang Jones said reclassifying the hospital may help solve its problems.

He and human rights officer Sithembiso Mdlalose visited the hospital on Monday .

Last month paediatric gastroenterologist Dr Tim de Maayer blew the whistle on “horrendous conditions”, saying in an open letter published by Daily Maverick: “I wish you could come to our unit and see doctors trying to intubate children and administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation by their mobile phone’s torch as the power has failed again. Or the cold neonate whose incubator went off with the loss of power [from load-shedding].

“I wish you could come and explain to parents that their child needs an urgent computerised tomography scan of the brain, but he’s going to have to wait since our scanner has been broken for nearly three months, Chris Hani Baragwanath is overflowing and Charlotte Maxeke has had crucial parts of its scanner stolen.”

On Twitter, he wrote: “This letter is not a political statement. Instead, it is a plea. This hospital, with its current staff but without its infrastructural and supply issues, could be the envy of private hospitals. Our children deserve it.”

The letter earned the doctor a suspension.

On Monday, the SAHRC held a meeting with senior staff and the CEO of the hospital Dr Nozuko Mkabayi. They also visited the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to observe the challenges at the hospital.