South Africa

Theft trial of former specialised commercial crimes unit head in North West begins

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
13 June 2022 - 19:57
The theft trial of former head of the specialised commercial crimes unit in the North West Jeanette Neveling began on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The theft trial of former head of the specialised commercial crimes unit in the North West Jeanette Neveling, 53, started in the Molopo magistrate’s court on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Neveling was arrested on February 16 2021 for alleged shoplifting at  The Crossing Shopping Mall in Mmabatho.

She allegedly stole clothing and food items valued at about R3,000 and was granted R500 bail.

Mamothame said the state and defence attorneys had concluded leading evidence and cross-examining the first state witness.

“The second state witness, who is a security officer where the offence allegedly occurred, has taken the stand and a recess was ordered to afford the court to go on an inspection at Woolworths on Wednesday. 

“After this inspection, proceedings will resume in court where the witness will continue giving evidence.”

Mamothame said prosecutor Mashudu Mudau, from the Limpopo NPA, was representing the state to ensure there was no perceived conflict of interest as Neveling was a former senior official within the North West NPA.

Neveling had resigned and stopped being an NPA employee from October 30 2021.

