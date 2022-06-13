×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Urgent appeal to western Joburgers to reduce water usage

Rand Water to lower supply to Eikenhof pump station due to pipeline leak

13 June 2022 - 11:26 By TimesLIVE
Most western parts of Johannesburg will be affected by repairs to a major leak in one of the main water lines supplying the Eikenhof pump station. Stock photo.
Most western parts of Johannesburg will be affected by repairs to a major leak in one of the main water lines supplying the Eikenhof pump station. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS

A major leak in one of the main water lines supplying the Eikenhof pump station has resulted in a huge reduction in water to the Crosby, Brixton and Hurst Hill reservoirs.

Joburg Water has put out an appeal to residents in the affected suburbs, spanning most western parts of the city, to reduce water usage until the situation has been managed.

Crosby Reservoir services Riverlea and extensions, Wibsy Dip, Longdale and extensions, Croesus, Industria and extensions, Industria West, Bosmont and Langlaagte.

Brixton Reservoir and Tower feed Langlaagte North, Mayfair West, Mayfair and extensions, Pageview and extensions, Vrededorp, Vredepark, Jan Hofmeyr, Auckland Park and extensions, Hursthill, Cottesloe, Sunnyside, Braamfontein and the SABC.

Hursthill Reservoirs 1 and 2 serve Parktown and extensions, Melville and extensions, Parkview, Westcliff, Emmarentia, Greenside and extensions, Rooseveldt Park, Montgomery Park, Albertville, Albertskroon, Greymont and extensions, Newlands, Triomf, Westdene, Martindale, Montclare, Westbury and extensions, Coronationville, Claremont, Paarlshoop and extensions, Homestead Park, Mayfair, Crown and extensions, Amalgam, Crown North, Selby and extensions, Crown City and extensions, City West, Fordsburg and Burgersdorp.

Joburg Water pump station 'not on fire'

A statement about a City Power substation being on fire and affecting water supply is fake, Johannesburg's water utility announced on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

The leak is on the main behind the engine room at Vereeniging Purification works and is one of the lines between the works and Eikenhof pump station.

Rand Water has to repair the line, meaning that the load to Eikenhof will be reduced by half — 600 megalitres — while the line is scoured and the damage assessed.

Once the repairs needed are known, residents will be updated.

In the meantime, residents in affected areas are asked to use water sparingly. It's possible that high-lying areas will be without water altogether.

Joburg Water is monitoring the situation and will provide updates on supply to customers.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Joburg’s ‘golden repair’ under way with R3.3bn allocated to infrastructure

SPONSORED | Highlights of the City of Johannesburg budget speech 2022/2023
Politics
3 days ago

LISTEN | Here's how much more Joburgers will pay for municipal services from July — and how the city budget will be spent

The city, with 6.2-million residents, has a R77.3bn budget for the 2022/23 financial year.
News
2 weeks ago

Johannesburg Water warns of possible shortages after transformer explosion

Johannesburg Water has warned of possible water shortages after an explosion at a transformer supplying power to Rand Water's works in Vereeniging.
News
1 month ago

Water supply affected after power failures, says Johannesburg Water

Residents in the higher lying areas of the Hursthill Reservoir feed may experience no water or an inconsistent supply.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  3. Fed-up Cyril may pack his bags, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News
  5. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech