South Africa

'You know it's bad when OCJ seeks legal advice': SA weighs in on R225m IT tender 'scandal'

13 June 2022 - 12:30
Chief justice Raymond Zondo's office has been cagey about recent accusations regarding an 'unethical' tender. File photo.
Image: Kopano Tlape

The office of the chief justice (OCJ) is being grilled with concerns on social media regarding allegations against three of its former employees, who allegedly helped set up a multimillion-rand IT tender before resigning. 

The Sunday Times reported that former CFO Casper Coetzer, former spokesperson Nathi Mncube and former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk allegedly helped arrange a R225m IT tender to multinational media and technology organisation Thomson Reuters.

The trio then resigned and became local partners to the winning bidder. 

The OCJ issued a statement on Sunday saying it is “gathering all relevant information relating to the matter and is seeking legal advice. At the appropriate time, the OCJ will inform the public on the matter. We can assure the public that the state funds relating to this matter are safe,” it said in a statement.

According to the Sunday Times report, the trio are set to earn 30% of the value of the deal, or at least R67.5m, through the subcontract with their company ZA Square Consulting. 

Thompson Reuters and Mncube — who spoke on behalf of himself, Coetzer and Van Niekerk — denied wrongdoing.

The report was met with shock and debate on social media.

“The office of the chief justice says it’s still investigating all relevant information and before having this they already know that the state money is safe — how did they establish that if they’re only still investigating?” asked one user. 

Here's a look at what some had to say:

