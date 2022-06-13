×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Zandile Gumede absent at pre-trial proceedings in R320m fraud and corruption matter

Trial moved from Pietermaritzburg to Durban

13 June 2022 - 15:46

The ANC's eThekwini chair Zandile Gumede was conspicuously absent at the Durban high court on Monday, where pre-trial proceedings for her and 21 co-accused were held...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  3. Fed-up Cyril may pack his bags, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News
  5. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech