×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cape roads flooding as heavy rains herald winter season

14 June 2022 - 08:16 By TimesLIVE
Pedestrians brave the rain crossing Cavendish Street in Claremont, Cape Town on Cape Town June 13 2022. The worst affected areas are informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft and Vrygrond.
Pedestrians brave the rain crossing Cavendish Street in Claremont, Cape Town on Cape Town June 13 2022. The worst affected areas are informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft and Vrygrond.
Image: Michael Walker

Cape Town traffic services teams are attending to reports of localised flooding, where suburban roads and routes are obstructed.

"The major intersections flooded at this stage include Japhta K Masemola and Duinefontein, Frans Conradie and Norwood Borchards Quarry before the N2 in Nyanga and 35th between Robert Sobukwe and Owen," said spokesperson Kevin Jacobs.

"Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, proceed with caution, reduce their speed and increase their following distances."

The city's disaster risk management said on Tuesday mopping up operations are continuing across the metro.

The worst affected areas are informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft and Vrygrond.

The city said its transport department is providing milling and sand where it is possible to do so to raise floor levels.

Homes were flooded in First Ave, Ravensmead, where a retention pond overflowed.

In Freedom Park, Ottery the roofs of temporary structures collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Weather-related power outages are also being experienced in Mitchell's Plain, Bridgetown, Rosebank, Mowbray, Claremont, Philippi, Hout Bay, Grassy Park and Zeekoevlei.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cold front brings heavy rain, wind and localised flooding to Western Cape

Cape Town’s disaster risk management centre was on high alert on Monday as a cold front brought heavy rainfall across the city.
News
15 hours ago

LISTEN | Water-shedding from 10am to 4pm for Eastern Cape towns as crisis hits home

The bleak reality of the drought has hit home in Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and the greater St Francis area and surrounds with water-shedding ...
News
1 day ago

Slow drip of reality sets in on day one of ‘water-shedding’ in nine dry towns

Anxious residents in Eastern Cape wait to see how outages will pan out, but it won’t be as simple as load-shedding
News
13 hours ago

Rescue effort under way to save Berg River

One of SA’s most important rivers is running out of water – and there’s not much time left to save it.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  3. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News
  4. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News
  5. South Africans who sell their identities to foreign nationals lose their status ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech