Covid-19: Death risk differed depending on where people were hospitalised

Jassat says in the public sector, black African patients were less likely to have been admitted to ICU and ventilated than white patients even though they have a higher risk of mortality. “This could be due to black patients being more likely to access care in rural district hospitals that had no ventilators or ICU available.”

Comorbidities

Jassat says the high prevalence of comorbid diseases may play a role in the increased severity of Covid-19 in people in SA. Referring to the study, she says 40.4% of black African patients reported having comorbidities compared to white patients (45.6%). However, 31.6% of comorbidities were unknown for black people while the unknown for whites was a lot less at 14%.

While it is well known that HIV and tuberculosis prevalence is highest among black Africans, Jassat says the SA Demographic and Health Survey (2021) has suggested a very high rate of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and undiagnosed and poorly controlled disease for black African people, putting them at higher risk of mortality.

Age and Sex

Overall, when you analyse all the deaths over admissions in the country, blacks and older people were more likely to die, says Jassat, adding that even within race groups the risk for mortality differed by age and sex.

For black Africans, there is a much higher risk of mortality in younger age groups (younger than 39 years of age) compared to whites, coloureds, and people of Indian descent.

Jassat says the risk of mortality increased with age, but there were proportionally more Covid-19 deaths reported among young people compared to those in high-income countries.

The study says that globally, deaths in individuals younger than 70 years accounted for 13% of all deaths in wealthy countries and 63% in low- and middle-income countries. The study authors say that “in our analysis, 67% of deaths were in people younger than 70 years”.

Higher prevalence of comorbid conditions and challenges in access to hospitals and critical care drive poorer outcomes in developing countries, they say.

There is also a higher risk of mortality in younger black African females of 60 years and below compared to black males. However, the risk of mortality is higher in black males over the age of 60 compared to black females.

Jassat explains that black females are more likely to work as front-line healthcare workers and so they are more likely to be affected, and they are less likely to have access to testing and care. The study authors say during the pandemic, women in SA, especially women of colour, “struggled to find shelter as they tackled poverty, unemployment, gender-based violence, and food insecurity”.

The study authors say an understanding of the relationship between race and other demographic characteristics with Covid-19 hospitalisation and mortality is important to address effectively the burden of disease among the most affected populations and to inform public health policy.