South Africa

'EFT only': Phala Phala Ankole auction will not accept any cash

Payments will be through electronic transfer, say organisers

Mpho Koka Journalist
14 June 2022 - 10:16

The organisers of a cattle auction to be held at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm have stressed that no cash will be exchanged during trading...

