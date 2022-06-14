'I'm standing outside, we need help!': Shack dwellers flooded in Khayelitsha

Heavy rainfall flooded numerous shacks in Khayelitsha on Tuesday, one of several areas affected by the biggest winter storm of the year so far in Cape Town.

“There’s nothing we can do until the water goes down,” said affected resident Busisiwe Mdlungu from Site B.

“I am standing outside — we need all the help we can get,” said the shack dweller, who had to carry her six-year-old daughter to a neighbour’s house for safekeeping.

“This has never happened before, and we’ve been here for more than 20 years,” Mdlungu said, adding that they were still waiting for municipal assistance. “Yesterday our ward councillor promised that he would try to get municipal vans to drain out the water. I think it is a blocked drain.”

Numerous other residents were similarly affected, Mdlungu said.

“It is a shack, not a built house. When a car comes by it pushes water into our house. I don’t think I will be able to sleep in there.”