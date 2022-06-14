×

South Africa

Man killed as four stolen vehicles recovered near Mozambique border

14 June 2022 - 17:39 By TimesLIVE
One of the vehicles recovered near the border between SA and Mozambique on Tuesday morning.
Image: SAPS

An occupant in one of four stolen vehicles intercepted near the border between SA and Mozambique was killed during a shoot-out with SA National Defence Force members on Tuesday morning.

Police said soldiers were on routine patrol at about 3am when they spotted a suspicious convoy of vehicles believed to have been heading to Mozambique.

“The occupants of the vehicles in the convoy started shooting towards the SANDF members, who reportedly fired back.

“One male, believed to have been an occupant in one of the vehicles, was fatally wounded. The other suspects managed to flee,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala. 

The three Toyota bakkies and a Toyota Fortuner were reported stolen in Lyttleton and Florida in Gauteng and in Pienaar, Mpumalanga.

“Police are investigating an inquest case in relation to the incident. The deceased has not been identified yet. The occupants of the recovered vehicles are at large.”

TimesLIVE

