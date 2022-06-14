×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police launch manhunt after cop killed and another wounded

14 June 2022 - 13:12
Police launch a manhunt after an attack on members of the flying squad. File photo.
Police launch a manhunt after an attack on members of the flying squad. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for an unknown number of suspects who shot dead a warrant officer and wounded a constable from the Benoni Flying Squad unit.

On Monday evening at about 7:40pm, police who were patrolling the N12 spotted a state vehicle parked along the highway between Delmas and Daveyton.  

“Upon closer inspection, members found the 53-year-old warrant officer already deceased with his state firearm and handcuffs missing. The member had been shot in his upper body,” said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.

She said a second member, a 33-year-old constable was found in a nearby bush in an unconscious state. “The member was airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical care,” she said.

“The SA Police Service is calling on members of the public to come forward with information to assist investigations,” said Mathe.

She said while this latest attack is seen as an attack on the authority of the state, the SAPS assures the nation that they have mobilised all resources to track down those behind this senseless attack.

SAPS management expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the warrant officer and also wished the constable a speedy recovery.

Those with information are urged to report it at the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111. Those with android and smartphones are encouraged to download the MYSAPS APP where they are also able to share information.

“All information will be treated with confidentiality.

“Increased co-operation between communities and the police cannot be overemphasised. Hence the need to ensure that we work closely with our communities to prevent and combat crime in SA and do away with the killing and attacks on our members,” Mathe said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Crime stats: ‘Season of discontent’, as Gauteng murder rates up 45.2%

Murder rates in Gauteng have increased dramatically, according to Gauteng police commissioner, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela.
News
1 hour ago

Gauteng crime stats: 556 protests 'about almost everything' stretched police

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has likened the first quarter of the year to a "season of discontent" featuring 556 protests, an ...
News
1 hour ago

Bricklayers ‘abduct woman’ in her Audi — WhatsApp to mom from car boot sees her rescued

A woman bundled into the boot of her own car by alleged kidnappers has been rescued at a Grasmere filling station on the N1 south of Johannesburg.
News
1 hour ago

LISTEN | Truckers bring part of N3 to standstill over 'employment of foreigners'

The “employment of foreign nationals” sparked the protest by truck drivers who brought the N3 between Warden and Villiers to a standstill on Tuesday.
News
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Gunmen kill worshippers during church service in Nigeria -media Africa
  2. Man dies after car attacked and set alight in Grassy Park South Africa
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Why has democracy almost become a valley of death for SA’s ... Opinion

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  3. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News
  4. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News
  5. South Africans who sell their identities to foreign nationals lose their status ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...