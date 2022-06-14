Police launch manhunt after cop killed and another wounded

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for an unknown number of suspects who shot dead a warrant officer and wounded a constable from the Benoni Flying Squad unit.

On Monday evening at about 7:40pm, police who were patrolling the N12 spotted a state vehicle parked along the highway between Delmas and Daveyton.

“Upon closer inspection, members found the 53-year-old warrant officer already deceased with his state firearm and handcuffs missing. The member had been shot in his upper body,” said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.

She said a second member, a 33-year-old constable was found in a nearby bush in an unconscious state. “The member was airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical care,” she said.

“The SA Police Service is calling on members of the public to come forward with information to assist investigations,” said Mathe.

She said while this latest attack is seen as an attack on the authority of the state, the SAPS assures the nation that they have mobilised all resources to track down those behind this senseless attack.

SAPS management expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the warrant officer and also wished the constable a speedy recovery.

Those with information are urged to report it at the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111. Those with android and smartphones are encouraged to download the MYSAPS APP where they are also able to share information.

“All information will be treated with confidentiality.

“Increased co-operation between communities and the police cannot be overemphasised. Hence the need to ensure that we work closely with our communities to prevent and combat crime in SA and do away with the killing and attacks on our members,” Mathe said.

TimesLIVE

