Power cable theft in Eldos alarmingly high as blackouts continue

An uncontrollably high rate of cable theft in Eldorado Park is leaving City Power officials unable to replace cables and infrastructure at the rate at which they are stolen.

Residents have been experiencing interrupted power supply since the Easter weekend.

The Eldorado Park substation blew up in April due to overloading. During the days in which power was down, thieves took advantage of the situation to steal cables and power components.

“The supply of uninterrupted power to the community of Eldorado Park is becoming near impossible with the rate of cable theft in the area,” Gauteng environment and infrastructure MEC Michael Sun said on Tuesday.

“I am pleading with all residents to work with City Power, metro police, police and local councillors to arrest this untenable situation.