South Africa

Power cable theft in Eldos alarmingly high as blackouts continue

City Power says cables are stolen faster than they are replaced

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
14 June 2022 - 11:13
Some areas in Johannesburg were left without power after a fire gutted the Eldorado Park substation. File photo.
Some areas in Johannesburg were left without power after a fire gutted the Eldorado Park substation. File photo.
Image: Supplied/@CityPowerJhb

An uncontrollably high rate of cable theft in Eldorado Park is leaving City Power officials unable to replace cables and infrastructure at the rate at which they are stolen.

Residents have been experiencing interrupted power supply since the Easter weekend.

The Eldorado Park substation blew up in April due to overloading. During the days in which power was down, thieves took advantage of the situation to steal cables and power components.

“The supply of uninterrupted power to the community of Eldorado Park is becoming near impossible with the rate of cable theft in the area,” Gauteng environment and infrastructure MEC Michael Sun said on Tuesday. 

“I am pleading with all residents to work with City Power, metro police, police and local councillors to arrest this untenable situation.

“Lengths of cable ripped out of the ground by thieves have been repaired with joins as a temporary measure, but the number of joins on each line makes supply unstable,” Sun said.

“It is a simple fact this infrastructure is not designed to run high-voltage power through cables with so many temporary joins in place.”

He called on the community to remain patient while City Power works to find a long-term solution.

City Power has to replace 28km of cable in the short- to medium-term to resolve the power situation in the area. It has devised a strategy that will see all faults experienced dealt with in the shortest time possible within the confines of legally mandated supply chain procedures and processes.

Short-term solutions to faulty circuits and components affecting the Eldorado Park and Nancefield substations are planned to be completed by June 19.

TimesLIVE

In Eldorado Park, people hold their breath when the lights go on

Most parts of Eldorado Park regularly descend into darkness as electricity fails, forcing desperate residents to come up with alternatives, including ...
News
3 weeks ago

Back to the drawing board for City Power as Eldorado Park transformer blows up

Hours after declaring imminent success in resolving the Eldorado Park power crisis, efforts by City Power to restore power to the area hit a snag on ...
News
1 month ago

The tough task of getting power back to Eldorado Park

Efforts to restore power to the greater Eldorado Park area after the local substation blew up and caught fire on Good Friday are finally succeeding ...
News
1 month ago

Community armies vs armed gangs: it’s war in Eldorado Park

Local patrollers have apprehended nine suspected cable thieves after a spate of ongoing power outages
News
1 month ago
