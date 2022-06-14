LISTEN | Truckers bring part of N3 to standstill over 'employment of foreigners'

The “employment of foreign nationals” sparked the protest by truck drivers who brought the N3 between Warden and Villiers to a standstill on Tuesday.

Protesting truckers parked their trucks on the national route that links Johannesburg and Durban.

The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDF ASA) told TimesLIVE the protest was related to foreign truck drivers, which has long been a concern of local drivers.