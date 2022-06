LISTEN | Truckers bring part of N3 to standstill over 'employment of foreigners'

“We can talk as much as we want but nobody will listen to us because we are poor. If we had money we would take these truck companies and government to court. But we don’t, so people have to protest to get heard.”

Thania Dhoogra of the N3 Toll Concession said the road between Warden and Villiers remained closed in both directions.

“The traffic backlog is extending in excess of 5km in each direction. There is no indication as to when the road will be reopened,” she said.

Dhoogra advised motorists to delay travel if possible and approach the area with caution.

TimesLIVE

