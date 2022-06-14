UKZN students protest against 'filthy' residences after cleaners suspended

Students protesting at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN) Westville campus on Tuesday claimed that residences had not been cleaned since cleaning staff were suspended a week ago.

“The cleaners were suspended last week for demanding medical aid and residences have not been cleaned since then. Dustbins have not been cleared and we have to contend with the smell of all that waste,” said a fourth-year BCom student, who is on the O-Block residence house committee.

A student from the Forest Hills residence house committee said the university should not have suspended staff without putting in place temporary measures.

“They should have put measures in place before doing away with cleaners. But those measures should not include contract workers who will only come here once or twice a week. Who will we report to if our things go missing because the workers will be reporting to the contractor, not the university?” he said.