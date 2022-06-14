×

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Scheduled for 10am

14 June 2022 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

Footballer Senzo Meyiwa was killed at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus on the East Rand in an alleged robbery that shocked the nation.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have been charged with his murder. The five face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and illegal possession of ammunition.

Their appearance in court is based on the first docket which was opened in 2014, the year Meyiwa was killed.

The trial continues.

LISTEN | Second docket in Meyiwa trial holds no merit, according to NPA

TimesLIVE

'Docket accusing Kelly not official document': Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The second docket, which accuses singer Kelly Khumalo and those who were with her in the house where Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead, was only an internal ...
19 hours ago

Lawyer disputes Pretoria high court’s jurisdiction over Meyiwa murder case

Defence advocate Malesela Teffo has questioned whether the Pretoria high court has jurisdiction to hear the trial of five men accused of killing ...
3 hours ago

Language use in SA courts is a four-letter word

Senzo Meyiwa trial casts spotlight on policy that needs to foster multilingual rather than monolingual approach
15 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial casts spotlight on language use in courts

Government should include all official languages on the basis of provincial language demographics to ensure practicality.
1 day ago
