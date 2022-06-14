WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Footballer Senzo Meyiwa was killed at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus on the East Rand in an alleged robbery that shocked the nation.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have been charged with his murder. The five face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and illegal possession of ammunition.

Their appearance in court is based on the first docket which was opened in 2014, the year Meyiwa was killed.

The trial continues.