Do I have flu or Covid-19?

As Mzansi prepares for a cold winter, it seems everyone has the sniffles. The Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder to determine if you’ve come down with flu or have the coronavirus.

The department of health says Covid-19 and flu symptoms are similar, except those with Covid-19 may suffer a loss of taste and smell.

Similar symptoms between Covid-19 and flu patients include fever, shortness of breath, a runny nose, fatigue, a cough and headache.