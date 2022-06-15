Faced with government ineptitude, Cape Town is 'going it alone'

As the government struggles to provide sufficient electricity, public transport and other basic services, the country’s main tourist hub is increasingly going it alone.

Cape Town, which has been led by the opposition DA since 2006, is forging ahead with plans to secure its own energy supply. It’s also investigating the feasibility of taking over the city’s commuter rail network — currently operated by a state-owned company — and playing a role in getting the harbour to run more efficiently. And it’s hired more than 1,000 of its own security officers to complement the work of the police force, which it accuses of doing a dismal job of fighting gang violence and other crime.

The national government, led by the ANC, has been largely supportive of the city’s efforts, according to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

“I would’ve expected a lot more pushback to be honest, but we haven’t experienced any,” he said in an interview in Bloomberg’s Cape Town offices on Tuesday.

“The only real aggressive pushback we are getting is in the policing space, where we are so actively filling the void vacated by the slow collapse of the SA Police Service.”