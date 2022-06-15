Former Durban SAPS colonel arrested by Ipid investigators for 'intimidation'

Former Durban-based police officer Col Rajen Aiyer, who was fired from the SAPS in 2018 after a complaint of intimidation, has been arrested and charged criminally related to the same allegations.

Aiyer appeared in the Krugersdorp magistrate's court on Wednesday. He was granted bail of R2,000 on condition he surrender his passport and have no contact with the complainant.

His dismissal followed an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), acting on a complaint by a former Durban woman, Louise Nell, that he had victimised her, unlawfully arrested her and kept her in custody for two days.

This was at a time when she was in an acrimonious dispute with her ex-husband, businessman Andrei Potgieter.

Nell, in her complaint to Ipid, accused Aiyer of defeating the ends of justice, perjury, intimidation and extortion.

She said after an “overly litigious” divorce from Potgieter, he had laid several charges against her for malicious damage to property but prosecutors had declined to prosecute.