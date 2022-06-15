×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gauteng safety MEC takes pupils on prison visit to deter them from crime

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
15 June 2022 - 21:08
An inmate addresses pupils from two Tshwane high schools about the issues of crime at the Baviaanspoort prison in Tshwane on Wednesday.
An inmate addresses pupils from two Tshwane high schools about the issues of crime at the Baviaanspoort prison in Tshwane on Wednesday.
Image: Gauteng department of community safety

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko took a group of pupils from two schools in Tshwane to Baviaanspoort prison on Wednesday to meet young offenders.

Gauteng community safety head of department Nontsikelelo Sisulu accompanied Mazibuko and facilitated a dialogue session between the pupils from Gatang Secondary School and Dr WF Nkomo High School and young inmates at the prison.

The department hoped the tour at the prison would serve as a deterrent to pupils not to get involved in crime.

17-year-old who raped and murdered elderly woman gets 18-year sentence

A 17-year-old convicted of the rape, murder and aggravated robbery of an 81-year-old woman has been sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment by the ...
News
4 days ago

Also present was Gauteng community safety northern corridor official Frans Sema, who said the purpose of the session was to expose the youth to life in correctional services facilities to deter them from erratic and delinquent behaviour.

“In addition, we want to give young inmates an opportunity to make amends and build resilience among themselves,” Sema said.

Inmates shared their personal experiences with pupils to create awareness around issues of crime.

“Most of the smart young people are the ones who find themselves in conflict with the law because they believe through their intelligence, they can run away with murder,” Sisulu said.

Mazibuko encouraged offenders to use the facilities available at the centre.

“Make use of the resources available in here like the school to study, attain skills and qualifications in order to enhance your job prospects when you exit the correctional facility.

“We would like to encourage young offenders to advise our learners here today that there is no good or soft life in prison, because once you are in here you lose all your freedom such as movement since there are restrictions and limits here,” Mazibuko said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Meet former Cape Flats gangsters who are turning their lives, communities around

Meeting a former gangster who intrigued him led NGO volunteer Pete Barlow to begin recording the lives of people in one of SA’s most crime-ridden ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

US Supreme Court spurns limits on life sentences for juveniles

The US Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for states to impose sentences of life in prison without parole on juvenile offenders, ruling against ...
News
1 year ago

Correctional services to save R163m as prisoners produce their own food, says Lamola

The department of correctional services expects to save R163m in the coming year as a result of prisoners producing their own food.
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. SA’s Gupta extradition bid gets big boost News
  3. South Africans who sell their identities to foreign nationals lose their status ... South Africa
  4. Cold front brings heavy rain, wind and localised flooding to Western Cape South Africa
  5. 'EFT only': Phala Phala Ankole auction will not accept any cash South Africa

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...