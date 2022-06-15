×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Health minister’s advisers urge more research into mysteries of long Covid

15 June 2022 - 11:58 By TImesLIVE
Up to a third of Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms experience long Covid, says the ministerial advisory committee. File photo.
Up to a third of Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms experience long Covid, says the ministerial advisory committee. File photo.
Image: 123rf/ georgeeb22

The health minister’s Covid-19 advisory committee has made its first recommendations about long Covid, at the same time admitting there are more questions than answers about the condition.

In a memo to minister Joe Phaahla dated May 27, committee heads Koleka Mlisana and Marian Jacobs said a study of adults hospitalised with Covid-19 found more than two-thirds reported an incomplete recovery three months after their acute illness.

Long Covid symptoms had also been detected in up to a third of patients who had mild  infections.

“While most symptoms appear to abate over time, the natural history of the condition is not yet known,” they said.

“The impact of long Covid on quality of life can be severe, with significant limitations to social and occupational functioning. These have been found to have a substantial negative impact on quality of life, ability to work and carry out daily activities.

“On average, individuals experiencing long Covid function at 59% of their pre-Covid abilities, and more than 20% of individuals are unable to return to work. Poor quality of life is associated with prior ICU admission and fatigue.”

Risk factors for long Covid include advancing age, female sex, pre-existing comorbidities (including obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus and asthma), and immunodeficiency (including HIV and cancer).

THE SYMPTOMS

Fatigue, breathlessness, cognitive difficulties, muscle and joint pain, headache, persistent cough, chest pain, anxiety, depression and sleep disturbance are common symptoms of long Covid, according to the ministerial advisory committee

However, Mlisana and Jacobs said: “There are presently no registered or evidence-based therapeutic interventions available for treatment of long Covid. There is no widely accepted definition for the condition in children.”

In the absence of evidence-based clinical guidelines or treatments, the advisory committee recommended a battery of tests doctors can use to diagnose long Covid and said: “Treatment strategies should be guided by the individual clinical presentation, and aimed at ameliorating symptoms until more directed therapies are available.

“Identification and optimisation of the management of existing comorbidities, new comorbidities and complications of acute Covid-19 are important goals in the management of patients with long Covid.”

The experts encouraged patients with long Covid to be vaccinated and to join clinical research programmes “to permit the generation of local data and provide access to emerging therapies”.

Establishing multi-disciplinary specialist clinics (or clinics with the potential for specialist interdisciplinary collaboration/referral) will be needed for the assessment and management of complex cases on a referral basis. Regional clinical experts should be identified to lead such efforts.”

The committee also suggested long Covid should be recognised as a medical condition by the health department, which should lead the effort to develop evidence-based clinical guidelines for the condition.

“The National Institute for Communicable Diseases should be requested to establish a surveillance system to establish the incidence and prevalence of long Covid,” it said.

The experts also said:

  • the health department should prepare courses on long Covid for doctors;
  • the College of Medicine should be approached to consider a diploma in the management of Covid and long Covid; and
  • the SA Medical Research Council should be asked to issue a call for proposals looking at the epidemiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis and management of long Covid.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Long Covid may cause diabetes, hypertension, Discovery says

People who have had a documented Covid-19 infection are more likely to be hospitalised or develop diabetes or hypertension in the months after their ...
News
6 days ago

Long Covid is widespread but vaccines offer some protection, studies show

More than one in five adults in the US could suffer from long Covid and vaccines offer limited protection against it, two major studies released this ...
News
2 weeks ago

What is post-Covid syndrome?

How do I know if I have post-Covid syndrome?
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. SA’s Gupta extradition bid gets big boost News
  3. South Africans who sell their identities to foreign nationals lose their status ... South Africa
  4. Cold front brings heavy rain, wind and localised flooding to Western Cape South Africa
  5. Lindiwe Zulu ‘pained’ by beneficiaries not receiving their R350 grant payments South Africa

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...