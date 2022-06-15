×

South Africa

KZN social development MEC urges parents to support youth

15 June 2022 - 06:34 By Mfundo Mkhize
Parental support for young people will prevent them being victims of social ills, says KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza.
Image: File/ REUTERS

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on parents to stand by their children, a move she hopes will change their lives and ensure they don’t fall prey to social ills.

Khoza was speaking on Tuesday during a youth socio-empowerment programme in uMthalume, south of Durban.

She believes strong support from parents and communities at large can ensure youth achieve in the corporate world.

“The youth are facing significant challenges which often lead to failure to fulfil their dreams. We believe every person can grow and thrive when getting support from those who are closest to their lives,” she said.

The area was thrust into the spotlight when five women were murdered by a suspected serial killer in August 2020.

This also prompted the MEC to respond to a call made by local youth for the department to create skills which would cushion them from being lured into criminality.

About 35 youths who recently graduated from the youth development academies received a boost when the MEC, in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency, provided them with start-up kits relevant to their skills of choice.

The initiative is sponsored by the department and uMzumbe municipality.

“We ensure every child who comes into our academies leaves with a qualification and a driver’s licence. We have also provided them with start-up kits which would enable them to set up their own business,” she said.

Khoza remained confident all the beneficiaries would be able to start thriving businesses.  

“We want to see young people leading successful businesses and being self-sustainable.”

