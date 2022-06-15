KZN’s former Treasury head Sipho Shabalala found guilty of corruption, money laundering and fraud

Former KwaZulu-Natal treasurer Sipho Shabalala has been found guilty of corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act relating to his role in the “amigos case” involving the award of a contract for the supply of water purification plants in return for “sweeteners”.

His wife, Beatrice Shabalala, who was facing charges of money laundering, was acquitted by Durban high court judge Dhaya Pillay on Tuesday.

The judge extended Shabalala’s bail and he will appear in court again in September for sentencing.

The first arrests in the “amigos case” — so named because it was how some of the accused referred to each other in correspondence — were made in 2010.

At that time there were 23 accused, including ANC heavyweights Mike Mabuyakhulu and Peggy Nkonyeni, but charges were withdrawn against them and others over the years.

The contracts were given to Cape Town-based businessman Gaston Savoi’s Intaka Holdings.