South Africa

No trace of Soweto boy who fell into manhole

Family can only hope for retrieval of his body

15 June 2022 - 10:12 By Noxolo Sibiya

The second day of the search for six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, who fell into a sewer manhole in Soweto, ended in vain on Tuesday and his family has been advised to prepare for the worst...

