South Africa

Ramaphosa stands firm on decision to suspend Mkhwebane — Here’s what Mzansi is saying

15 June 2022 - 08:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
President Cyril Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is standing firm on his suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, drawing strong debate online.

Some on social media have welcomed his “decisiveness”, while others foresee a fierce battle between the two.

Mkhwebane has sent the president an ultimatum, demanding the immediate reversal of her suspension. 

The president suspended Mkhwebane with immediate effect last week, pending the outcome of an impeachment process in parliament. Impeachment hearings are due to start on July 11. 

She said if Ramaphosa does not lift her suspension, she will challenge it in court without further notice to the president.

Mkhwebane said her suspension in terms of section 194 (3)(a) “is not lawfully triggered by the taking place of the process but only arises at any time after the start of the proceedings of a committee of the National Assembly for the removal of that person”.

“Alternatively, I hereby squarely challenge you to pronounce when and on what occasion you may allege the proceedings envisaged in the section had indeed started. Your conduct is ultra vires and illegal,” Mkhwebane said in the letter. 

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president had responded to Mkhwebane and stands by his decision to suspend her. 

President Ramaphosa has responded to advocate Mkhwebane and stands by his decision as communicated before,” he said. 

The president’s stance drew debate online.

Here is a look at some reactions:

