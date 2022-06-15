Ramaphosa stands firm on decision to suspend Mkhwebane — Here’s what Mzansi is saying

President Cyril Ramaphosa is standing firm on his suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, drawing strong debate online.

Some on social media have welcomed his “decisiveness”, while others foresee a fierce battle between the two.

Mkhwebane has sent the president an ultimatum, demanding the immediate reversal of her suspension.

The president suspended Mkhwebane with immediate effect last week, pending the outcome of an impeachment process in parliament. Impeachment hearings are due to start on July 11.

She said if Ramaphosa does not lift her suspension, she will challenge it in court without further notice to the president.