South Africa

‘They will eat that money’ — R7.6bn World Bank loan to SA raises corruption and affordability concerns

15 June 2022 - 10:00
The World Bank loan will finance the procurement of 47-million Covid-19 vaccine doses and boost SA's health system. File photo.
Image: 123RF/bumbledee

A R7.6bn loan granted to SA by the World Bank has raised questions and concerns about possible corruption.

Some are concerned whether SA needs the loan and can afford to repay it. 

The World Bank and National Treasury announced in a joint statement on Monday they had reached a financial agreement to boost SA’s Covid-19 programme and health system.

The loan was granted in response to a request by the government for assistance in financing vaccine procurement contracts and to help it “create the fiscal space needed to strengthen its health system and ensure financial and institutional sustainability”.

The loan will finance the procurement of 47-million Covid-19 vaccine doses acquired by government.

More than 36-million vaccines have been administered since the roll out last year. More than 33,000 vaccinations were administered in the last 24-hour cycle. 

National Treasury acting director-general Ismail Momoniat welcomed the loan.

“SA welcomes this €454.4m World Bank loan to support Covid-19 vaccination as the spread of the virus continues to pose a threat to SA’s citizens, health system and economic recovery.

“The loan forms part of government efforts to reduce debt service costs by making use of cheaper sources of funding through multilateral development banks, while supporting the health system to respond to Covid-19 through the rollout of vaccines, critical research and treatment measures.”

There have been several investigation and arrests in relation to personal protective equipment (PPE) and other dodgy contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flamboyant businessman Hamilton Ndlovu was recently ordered to repay R158m to the state after he used fronting companies to provide PPE supplies to the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) despite having no experience in the field. 

The Special Tribunal said NHLS officials bent the rules to favour the fronting companies and found tenders worth R172m awarded to the controversial businessman and companies linked to him were unlawful and invalid. 

The Tribunal urged the NHLS to put Ndlovu, his companies and individuals linked to it on the database of restricted suppliers.

Here are some responses to the loan:

