‘They will eat that money’ — R7.6bn World Bank loan to SA raises corruption and affordability concerns

A R7.6bn loan granted to SA by the World Bank has raised questions and concerns about possible corruption.

Some are concerned whether SA needs the loan and can afford to repay it.

The World Bank and National Treasury announced in a joint statement on Monday they had reached a financial agreement to boost SA’s Covid-19 programme and health system.

The loan was granted in response to a request by the government for assistance in financing vaccine procurement contracts and to help it “create the fiscal space needed to strengthen its health system and ensure financial and institutional sustainability”.

The loan will finance the procurement of 47-million Covid-19 vaccine doses acquired by government.

More than 36-million vaccines have been administered since the roll out last year. More than 33,000 vaccinations were administered in the last 24-hour cycle.

National Treasury acting director-general Ismail Momoniat welcomed the loan.