High drama at Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park in KZN as bull elephant throws car into ditch

A trip to Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal ended in high drama for two visitors after a bull elephant lifted their car and dumped it in a ditch on the side of the road.

It was just after midday on Wednesday when the occupants of a white Ford Figo had a close encounter with the elephant on the road from Memorial Gate to Hilltop Resort. When the driver of the car noticed the seemingly relaxed elephant approach, he moved to the side of the road to let it pass, as per the park rule to give animals the right of way.

Instead of going past, the elephant lay its trunk on the bonnet. When the driver tried to extricate the vehicle the elephant put its tusk through the passenger window, smashing the glass.

“It lifted the car like rugby players performing a lifting in a line-out. It, unfortunately, decided not to complete this common rugby action, choosing instead to throw the car into a ditch on the side of the road,” said Ezemvelo field ranger Velenkosini Ntombela, who witnessed the incident.

“As if that was not scary enough, the elephant continued to push and attack the car’s rear before deciding it was not worth it to waste its energy on an object that did not retaliate, so it backed off.”