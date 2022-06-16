Initiatives help youth secure jobs amid high unemployment rate in SA

While the youth unemployment rate remains a persistent problem in SA, some entities are doing their bit to help young people find jobs.

As part of its “We’re Here for You(th)” campaign, Metropolitan is collaborating with Uber to help remove one of the hurdles encountered when seeking employment — the expense of looking for a job.

According to the company, at times, even after landing a job interview, young people miss opportunities because they cannot adequately prepare for or get to the interview.

The collaboration unveiled on Monday is set to empower youth candidates with the ability to commute to and from job interviews in June and July for free.

Metropolitan said young people struggled to overcome hurdles of finding jobs, resulting in a record high youth (18 to 35 years old) unemployment rate of 66.5%.

“We believe investing in our youth equates to investing in the future of the country, because when we support young people to become tomorrow’s employers the whole community is uplifted,” said Tlalane Ntuli, chief marketing officer at Metropolitan.

To prepare young people for success the company will also prepare candidates by providing them with clothing vouchers and interview tips.

This will ensure they put their best foot forward on interview day.

The “We’re Here for You(th)” campaign, aims to highlight the role youth have to play in the future of the country.

“The role of the youth in activating economic activities within communities is instrumental and we are committed to activating the youth to reach their highest potential,” said Nkosinathi Mahlangu, youth employment head at Momentum Metropolitan.

The National Employers Association of SA (Neasa) said employers could benefit from government funding and increase their workforce with young talent while contributing to the development of SA’s youth.

Neasa has been awarded Seta funding to recruit, match and place students who recently graduated with employers who have a need for additional junior human resources.

Graduates can be placed with employers for 12 months to gain work experience, which will increase their ability to obtain employment.

The work programme is funded by the finance and accounting services sector education and training authority (Fasset).

Neasa communications manager Jeanne Boshoff said they launched their programme to help the youth enter the labour market.

“Through our internship, apprenticeship and work programmes, many learners are getting the opportunity to gain valuable workplace experience and to complete the practical part of their qualifications,” said Boshoff.

TimesLIVE

