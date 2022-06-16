LISTEN | SA's diversity not acknowledged in school curriculum
16 June 2022 - 06:00
Activists argue that the school curriculum is misguided, African languages are overlooked and language problems are silencing pupils.
Language expert Dr Xolisa Guzula and diversity expert Asanda Ngoasheng say the basic education department should issue a directive for transformation in the curriculum.
“Learners are silenced because they can’t express themselves,” Guzula said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.