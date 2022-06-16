×

South Africa

LISTEN | SA's diversity not acknowledged in school curriculum

16 June 2022 - 06:00
Activists say if the education system is not linking history to the present, then the curriculum is meaningless. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Franck Boston

Activists argue that the school curriculum is misguided, African languages are overlooked and language problems are silencing pupils.

Language expert Dr Xolisa Guzula and diversity expert Asanda Ngoasheng say the basic education department should issue a directive for transformation in the curriculum.

“Learners are silenced because they can’t express themselves,” Guzula said.

TimesLIVE

