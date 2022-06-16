LISTEN | ‘Young people should be leading the discussion on climate’: young climate change activist
Climate change has become a harsh reality which has resulted in significant social, economic and environmental challenges globally. This is particularly true for developing nations such as SA that are most vulnerable to the negative effects of climate change.
According to 18-year-old climate change activist from Johannesburg Otsile Nkadimeng, the youth have to be at the forefront of dealing with this crisis. He says young people have always been catalysts for discussions and change throughout history.
Some of the climate activism work Nkadimeng has done through various NGOs involves awareness and engagement, which includes direct actions such as engaging with big corporations who are directly adding to the climate change crisis.
Globally, the response to climate change has over the years gradually gained momentum. However, much remains to be done in developing nations. According to Nkadimeng, the climate change discussion is not really discussed in the mainstream in developing nations for various reasons.
“The idea of climate [change] has still been something that exists solely in the West. It exists in the developed world with Europe and with Asia,” says Nkadimeng.
