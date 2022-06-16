Mpumalanga police station 'robbed at gunpoint'

A police station in Mpumalanga was attacked at gunpoint by robbers who allegedly escaped with firearms on Wednesday night.

The station at Kwaggafontein, between KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga and Groblersdal in Limpopo, was hit at about 10pm.

Ian Cameron of Action Society told TimesLIVE details of the incident were still sketchy.

“An unknown number of suspects attacked Kwaggafontein police station late last night. The night shift officers were held captive and the station was robbed,” said Cameron.

“According to our sources the robbers fled with several police-issue firearms.”

A police source from the area told TimesLIVE firearms were stolen. “Four R5 assault rifles, three pump-action shotguns and three 9mm pistols with 83 rounds were stolen, but no officers were harmed.”

Police spokesperson Brig Shelvy Mohlala on Thursday confirmed the attack.

“Emanating from the attack on the Kwaggafontein police station yesterday at around 10pm the provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has ordered the mobilisation of maximum resources to ensure that those who are behind the attack are immediately brought to book,” said Mohlala.

Details on the theft of firearms was not immediately available from SAPS.

“The provincial commissioner assures the community that police are indeed doing everything in their powers to arrest the suspects,” said Mohlala.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

