N3 truck blockade: 'Act now or we will have no country left,' implores open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Business leaders and freight industry role players are pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action on the truckers' blockade of the N3 highway at Van Reenen’s pass, describing it as an act of “economic sabotage”.

The blockade, which saw traffic being diverted from the arterial route linking Johannesburg and Durban on Thursday, comes two days after truckers blockaded part of the N3 between Warden and Villiers in the Free State on Tuesday.

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said in an open letter to Ramaphosa on Thursday that the economy “is being sabotaged through attacks on the logistics chain”.

“All major routes are being targeted. Road freight companies [transporters] find themselves being targeted, attacked and prevented from plying their business by forces under the pretext of foreign nationals 'taking jobs away from citizens',” wrote Kelly.

He said “this action discriminates against those companies who comply with all the legislated requirements or even come from foreign countries”.

“While our calls for action against those companies who continue to break the laws, employ foreigners without the correct authorisations and refuse to register or submit to the inspections done by the department of employment and labour, continue to operate and create the position we, as a country, find ourselves in.”