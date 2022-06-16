WATCH | Truck blockade shuts Van Reenen's Pass on the N3

Another truck blockade saw Van Reenen's Pass on the N3 being closed on Thursday morning.

The N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra said the protest by truck drivers had affected traffic in both directions on the national route linking Johannesburg and Durban.

The latest protest comes two days after truckers blockaded part of the N3 between Warden and Villiers in the Free State on Tuesday.

The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) told TimesLIVE on Tuesday the protest was related to the employment of foreign truck drivers, which has long been a concern of local drivers.