5 scenarios for Cyril, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa covered up the 2020 theft of $4m hidden in furniture came to light just as his second term started to seem certain, Carien du Plessis writes in this week’s edition of Vrye Weekblad.

Three provincial congresses swung in his favour and a few days after the allegations emerged in an affidavit by former spy boss Arthur Fraser, Limpopo also declared its support for Ramaphosa.

Although a few other names are being bandied about, Ramaphosa is the only presidential candidate with majority support in the ANC.

There are five possible scenarios:

# 1 Nothing happens to him

Ramaphosa was slow to react, but that is his style. He’s provided only enough information to not be accused of not responding, but many questions linger. Ramaphosa said the law should run its course, knowing full well it will take time to lay charges that will lead to a successful prosecution, and that there is scant evidence.

His supporters realise there is no one to take his place.

In this scenario, he is re-elected as ANC president, but his position in the party is weakened by Fraser’s allegations and his opponents who believe he should have stepped aside.

In the 2024 general elections, the ANC will not achieve a majority and Ramaphosa will play an important role in South Africa’s political transition to a coalition government.

This is the most likely scenario.

#2 Ramaphosa is unavailable for a second term

The president doesn’t like sudden moves — and he knows the markets don’t like them — but he realises he can’t continue as president. He doesn’t want his opponents in the RET faction to come to power and uses his influence to enforce a candidate of his choice, someone who will continue his programme of renewal within the party and government.

Names on Ramaphosa’s candidate list could include human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, minister of international relations Naledi Pandor and justice minister Ronald Lamola.

#3 Motion of no confidence

The EFF and ATM have indicated they want Ramaphosa to resign and ANC heavyweights like Tony Yengeni have added their support. There is a significant group of ANC MPs who do not back Ramaphosa.

The constitution determines the president can be removed with a two-thirds majority vote, which would require 268 of the 400 MPs to vote in favour of such a motion. The ANC has 230 MPs and a vote against Ramaphosa is likely to succeed only if it is supported by a large portion of ANC MPs and DA members.