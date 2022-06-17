‘A miraculous story for an incredible little boy’: The youngest recipient of a liver transplant in Africa

After spending 52 days in hospital, the youngest recipient of a liver transplant in Africa, at only eight weeks old, is safely back home recovering with his parents, twin sister and older brother.

What started on a Monday morning in mid-April as bad tummy cramps quickly escalated, leading to the admission of Hudson Andrew Wilson to a newborn intensive care unit (NICU) the next day.

After several blood tests, Hudson was diagnosed with acute liver failure.

“They told us the only option for him to live was to have a transplant on the day. We thought it would be weeks. They said he did not have much time. He had deteriorated,” said Hudson’s mother Dani Wilson.

Wilson said in addition to acute liver failure, she was told there was an issue with Hudson’s blood clotting and he tested positive for enterovirus.

“If they needed to perform an operation, the risk of bleeding was high because his blood would not clot,” she said.

Hudson, who has a twin sister, was born a healthy baby at 35 weeks on February 20.

His paediatrician, Dr Carice Goossens, said very rarely will a baby out of a newborn period develop acute onset severe jaundice.

“That’s why when Dani mentioned he was looking yellow, I thought something concerning was going on. So grateful to the incredible team at Donald Gordon [medical centre] our paediatric surgeon recommended. Everything fell into place for Hudson all due to a mom and family being so observant. A miraculous story for an incredible little boy,” said Goossens.

One of Wilson’s closest friends was a match and opted to donate a portion of her liver to save his life.