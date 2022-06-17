×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Protesters trap journalists, ANC staff inside Luthuli House

17 June 2022 - 14:52 By TimesLIVE
Luthuli House, the ANC's head office in Johannesburg. Protesters on Friday blocked the building's exits making it impossible for staff and journalists to leave. File photo.
Luthuli House, the ANC's head office in Johannesburg. Protesters on Friday blocked the building's exits making it impossible for staff and journalists to leave. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Seven journalists found themselves “trapped” inside ANC headquarters at Luthuli House on Friday after ANC members from the North West staged a protest outside the building in Johannesburg.

Sunday Times journalist Nonkululeko Njilo, who is inside the building, said the commotion began during a media briefing by the Umkhonto we Sizwe Liberation War Veterans.

“The briefing was in session when this group started assembling outside in the street. We could not hear inside because of the noise from the crowd outside,” she said.

“When we tried to get out, all exits were blockaded. Management said it is not safe for us to go out.”

Njilo said the protesting members were from the Dr Kaunda region and their grievances relate to disputes in their branch.

ANC members tried to engage with the crowd to allow the military veterans and reporters to leave the building.

The reporters heard ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was making his way to the headquarters in a bid to speak to the disgruntled members.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

ANC councillor shot at his Eastern Cape home

An ANC ward councillor in Kirkwood in the Eastern Cape has been admitted to hospital for surgery after being shot in his home on Thursday night.
Politics
2 hours ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Find your balls and ditch Cyril or it’s curtains for you in 2024, ANC

Ramaphosa is pulling a Zuma on us, but his removal can only be engineered from within the ANC and that’s unlikely
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Limpopo cabinet reshuffle ‘imminent’, five MECs to be axed: insiders

MECs who face the chop are all allied to the losing candidate for party chair, and have performed poorly in their portfolios
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have sides hidden under a mattress. It’s a steal’ — Nando’s throws jab at ... South Africa
  2. Pump up the pain — July looks set to deliver another big fuel price increase news
  3. Arthur Fraser meets the Hawks to ‘assist’ with Ramaphosa investigation South Africa
  4. 'EFT only': Phala Phala Ankole auction will not accept any cash South Africa
  5. KZN’s former Treasury head Sipho Shabalala found guilty of corruption, money ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...