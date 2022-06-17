×

South Africa

Two men arrested for 'rhino horn concealed in Toyota Fortuner'

17 June 2022 - 18:12 By TimesLIVE
These two pieces of rhino horn were confiscated near Germiston on Friday. Two men were arrested.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects aged 48 and 39 are expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly being in possession of rhino horns.

The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Germiston, the stock theft unit and officials from the department of environmental affairs acted on information about a vehicle travelling from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng with rhino horns.

Authorities intercepted the identified vehicle, a silver Toyota Fortuner, with two occupants.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the police found two pieces of rhino horn concealed in the front part of the vehicle. The horns appeared to have been recently extracted,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said.

The Hawks said the men were charged with contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

TimesLIVE

