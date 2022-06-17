×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Fikile Mbalula releases accident report on Tshwane bus crash

17 June 2022 - 10:28 By TimesLIVE

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will on Friday release the accident report on the Tshwane road crash that claimed the lives of 15 people.

A further 42 people were injured from the accident.

Mbalula is also expected to give an update on the trucking industry debacle.

TimesLIVE

