Where are the sardines? Did we miss the pilot shoals?

There is a possibility the pilot shoals of sardines moved to KwaZulu-Natal unnoticed under cover of dirty water or on a deeper line, the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board said on Friday.

The board's acting head of operations, Greg Thompson, said the elusive fish have “minds of their own” and “seem to be enjoy proving us all wrong, year after year”.

His crew conducted an observation flight into Eastern Cape waters on Tuesday to assess the movement of sardine shoals so far.

“The flight departed from Virginia Airport and turned at Hole In The Wall. The water was still discoloured, ranging from 1m to 4m in KwaZulu-Natal, with some areas still having zero visibility. The upper region of the Eastern Cape, from Mzamba to Goss Point, had a maximum of 2m to 3m visibility, with areas where mud was still being churned up from the seabed to the surface,” Thompson said.

“There was very little sardine-related activity spotted in this area, apart from two very small pockets in the surf zone off the Wild Coast Sun.