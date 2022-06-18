Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week

The SA Weather Service has warned of cold and wet weather in the central interior and parts of the Cape provinces from Monday.

In a statement on Saturday, it said a cut-off low-pressure system is expected to develop along the Namibian coast on Sunday, moving over the Northern Cape on Tuesday.

“Showers and thundershowers can be expected over parts of the Cape provinces from Monday onwards with associated cold daytime temperatures and windy conditions while spreading to parts of the Free State and North West on Tuesday night and Wednesday,” it said.

The weather service said “numerical model data disagrees with the predicted intensity and movement of the cut-off low in the latter part of the week”.

Before then, however, 24-hour rainfall of 20-35mm is expected over parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and North West.

“The onset of the rainfall is expected over the Northern Cape on Monday while spreading to the Free State and North West on Tuesday night. Strong gusty winds of 50km/h can also be expected over these areas from Monday,” it said.

Cold daytime temperatures are expected but snowfalls are likely to be confined to the Drakensberg and Lesotho on Wednesday, spreading to the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

