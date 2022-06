6km left before the search for the Soweto boy who fell into uncovered manhole is called off for good

He said the team managed to cover eight kilometres of the pipeline and had six more kilometres to go before they hit the split chamber.

The team managed to cover a section where they discovered four other manholes which had been covered.

They used a floating boat fitted with an underwater camera and a camera on the surface which gave them a 360° view of the pipeline. Technicians were also deployed along the pipeline using an external air supply system.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't locate anything along that line. So, we will be dispatching our technology [on Monday] from the last main hole which was discovered today, towards the ventilation shafts, which fall [under] what is the corners of Main Rd and Fuschia Rd.

"We'll have to reconvene again [on Monday] to continue with the pipeline because we still have about another two man holes still to cover [along] Main Rd, just before we get to this big chamber.

"Right now from where we are... the split chamber is about 13 km away.

"So for now, I'll say we've covered about eight kilometers of the pipeline, so we're calling our search off for today."

Mulaudzi said if nothing was found along the remaining pipeline or the split chamber, they would have to call the operation off.

TimesLIVE