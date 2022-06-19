6km left before the search for the Soweto boy who fell into uncovered manhole is called off for good

After seven days, there still has been no sight of the six-year-old boy who fell down a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last Sunday.

Khayalethu Magadla plunged into an uncovered manhole at a popular park on Mtambo Street in Dlamini, Soweto, and has been missing since.

From Monday police divers, rescuers, paramedics and municipal workers have been hard at work trying to find him, but rescue workers believe after so much time, the chances of finding him alive are slim.