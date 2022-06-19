Ankole bull at Phala Phala auctioned for R1.65m

The highest selling bull at the 2022 national Ankole live auction on Saturday at Phala Phala Wildlife — a game farm owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa — sold for R1.65m.

The event was hosted by the Ankole Cattle Breeders’ Society of SA. About 16 ankole breeders sold their livestock at the auction.

The auction which, among others, offered buyers two breeding bulls, mature cows with metre-long horns, embryos and semen straws from top bulls, ended at about 4pm on Saturday.

Over R20m was made through the auction sales.

Among the top sellers were two Ankole bulls which sold for R1m and R1.65m. The latter price, for a bull named Cumulus, included 300 bundles of straw.

Cumulus has been described as a top-breeding bull that measured 50 2/8". His diamond shape, called Kyasha by Ugandan cattle keepers, on his forehead gives him a royal status. Cumulus has a Rutara horn shape. He has a long body structure that is solid and he breeds a variety of colours from deep bihogo brown to even mottled white kiremba ky’ekikanga patches.