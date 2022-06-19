Argument after party leads to fatal stabbing of fiancé

A fight between two lovers after a night out ended in the death of one of them in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Eastern Cape police said a 29-year-old woman was arrested for fatally stabbing her 34-year-old fiancé in Elephant Park, Gqeberha.

The couple returned home at about 3am after a party and began to argue, they said.

“The suspect ordered her boyfriend to leave. It is further alleged that the boyfriend ... started to assault her and during the physical altercation, he was stabbed in his chest and back.

“He succumbed to his wounds at the clinic,” said police.

The woman was arrested and is expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

