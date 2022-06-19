Western Cape deputy judge president lodges another complaint against judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe at the JSC





There seems to be no end in sight to the impasse between Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath and fellow judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe.

Goliath lodged another complaint against Salie-Hlophe at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this month. The complaint emanates from a press statement Salie-Hlophe issued after a complaint Goliath lodged against her and judge president John Hlophe in January 2020. According to Goliath’s complaint, Salie-Hlophe issued the statement, which was “widely published in the print and electronic media” 10 days after her compliant.

Goliath said the statement was not released in the “context of the processes as envisaged in the JSC Act ... which regulates the procedures for lodging complaints against judges”.