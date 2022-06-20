Applied for R350 grant reconsideration? More than 1-million applicants will be paid by end of week

How will payments work?

Sassa said payments made in the week are specifically for reconsideration appeals for the period August 2021 to November 2021.

“We appeal to clients to provide Sassa with their bank account details to enable us to pay into their own accounts. Notifications to update details have been sent to clients whose reconsideration appeals have been approved, but their bank account details were outstanding.”

How much is the budget for the grant?

Under the Social Assistance Act, R44bn has been set aside to pay qualifying beneficiaries.

To achieve this, Sassa said it implemented a means test not only for appeals but for all applicants.

“This requires Sassa to implement a similar process of checking incomes in people’s bank accounts. This was previously only done for those who appealed. We have now implemented this for all Covid-19 SRD grant applications.

“This required an extensive procurement and systems development process, including partnering with some of the main banks. Due to the challenges with setting up this system, we had a backlog, not only with the reconsideration appeals, but also with assessments for new applications from April 2022,” said Sassa.

Where can I collect my grant?

Beneficiaries are advised not to go to post offices to access their funds.

Those who selected to receive their funds at SA Post Office branches are requested to visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grants from Checkers, Usave, Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Boxer stores.

“Clients must have their ID and cellphone they registered when applying for the grant because the OTP number will be sent to that registered number,” said the agency.

