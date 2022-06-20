×

South Africa

LISTEN | Brace yourselves: Eskom's power warning to freezing South Africans

Utility warns the lights could go out as early as 5pm

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
20 June 2022 - 11:00
Eskom says load-shedding might be required at short notice, as the system is under pressure. Stock photo.
Eskom says load-shedding might be required at short notice, as the system is under pressure. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123ucas

Eskom has warned South Africans who are battling freezing conditions to brace themselves for potential load-shedding.

The announcement was made by the power utility on Monday.

In a statement, Eskom cautioned the public that because of continued shortage of generation capacity, “the power system is very constrained for this evening and for the next few weeks.

“There are a number of generating units expected to return to service during the day today, but the likelihood of load-shedding is high and may be required at short notice, most likely during the evening peaks between 5pm and 10pm.”

The statement said Eskom had 5,232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,623MW was unavailable because of breakdowns.

“Eskom cautions that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks.”

PODCAST | In six weeks Cyril can save South Africa

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Power demand in parts of China sets new records during searing heat

Power consumption surged in large Chinese provinces north of the Yangtze River amid warmer than normal weather, with regions such Henan, China's ...
News
45 minutes ago

Nando's takes a jab at Australian power cuts: We've just added load-shedding to our list of exports

In a post, Nando's joked that load-shedding was a proudly South African export.
News
4 days ago

Patrice Motsepe plans to boost clean power generation sevenfold

African Rainbow Energy and Power, backed by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, is looking to boost renewable power generation sevenfold to become one of ...
News
6 days ago

Fed-up women take fight against cable theft to suspects’ doorsteps

The community has been under siege as blackouts leave clinics and schools unable to deliver basic services
News
1 week ago
